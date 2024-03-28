Larry Lloyd, former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest defender, dies at age 75

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Former Nottingham Forest and Liverpool defender Larry Lloyd has died at age 75. He was an England soccer international who was an integral part of Forest’s back-to-back European Cup-winning teams after capturing the English league title with Liverpool under Bill Shankly. Forest has announced the death of Lloyd without disclosing any further details. He played for Liverpool from 1969-74 in the final years of Shankly’s era-defining managerial reign at the club and won the first division as well as the now-defunct UEFA Cup in 1973. Lloyd then was a key member of Forest’s team as Brian Clough masterminded the stunning rise of a provincial second-tier club to become the best in Europe in just three years.

