Larry Day follows Rob Cerfolio from Cleveland to St. Louis, becomes director of player development

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Larry Day has been hired by the St. Louis Cardinals as director of player development, Matt Pierpont as director of pitching and Carl Kochan as director of performance. The moves follow two seasons of the Cardinals failing to reach the playoffs. Day had spent 10 seasons with Cleveland, the last two as assistant field coordinator. Rob Cerfolio was hired as assistant general manager of player development and performance on Oct. 22 after 10 seasons with Cleveland, the last three as director of player development.

