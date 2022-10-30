Larry Brown takes leave of absence from Memphis team

By The Associated Press
FILE - SMU head coach Larry Brown watches his players from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati on March 6, 2016, in Cincinnati. Brown, the legendary basketball coach who won titles in the NCAA and the NBA, is taking a leave of absence as his role as the special advisor to Memphis coach Penny Hardaway because of a “minor medical issue”, the school announced Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo]

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Larry Brown is taking a leave of absence from his role as the special adviser to Memphis coach Penny Hardaway because of a “minor medical issue.” The school announced the move on Sunday, saying the 82-year-old Brown hopes to return soon. Memphis didn’t provide further details. The 82-year-old Brown is a legendary basketball coach who won titles in the NCAA and the NBA. He joined Hardaway’s staff in July 2021. Hardaway played for Brown as a member of the New York Knicks.

