Larrier, Michel lead Air Force to 49-10 romp over San Diego State

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Zac Larrier threw two long touchdown passes, Emmanuel Michel added a pair of touchdown runs and Air Force cruised to a 49-10 victory over San Diego State. Neither team scored until Jalen Mayden directed a 17-play, 80-yard drive, capped off with his 21-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Nicholson to give San Diego State (2-4, 0-2 Mountain West Conference) a 7-0 lead. Air Force (5-0, 3-0) answered with three straight touchdown drives. Cade Harris pulled the Falcons even at 7-7 with a 7-yard scoring run and Michel followed with touchdown runs of 2 and 3 yards for a 21-7 advantage. Jack Browning kicked a conference- and school-record 61-yard field goal on the final play of the half for the Aztecs’ final points.

