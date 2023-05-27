Larrazabal takes 1-shot lead into final round of KLM Open

CROMVOIRT, Netherlands (AP) — Pablo Larrazabal will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the KLM Open after a flawless 5-under 67. The Spaniard is chasing a ninth European tour title just one month after his last victory at the Korea Championship. He made five birdies in the third round to reach 10-under 206 overall. Dane Rasmus Hojgaard and Spain’s Adrian Otaegui are his nearest challengers.

