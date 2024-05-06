Larrañaga, Kruger, Dunphy and Nolan to be honored with Joe Lapchick Character Award

NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Larrañaga, Lon Kruger, Fran Dunphy and Dianne Nolan are this year’s recipients of the Joe Lapchick Character Award. This is the 16th year the award will be presented to those who have shown the character traits of Lapchick, who coached at St. John’s and with the New York Knicks. The quartet will be honored at a luncheon on Sept. 24 in New York. Larrañaga has spent the last 53 years coaching in college since he got his start as an assistant at Davidson College in 1971.

