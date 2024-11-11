Larocque’s goal, Maschmeyer’s 36 saves help Canada beat US 4-1 at Rivalry Series

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Jocelyne Larocque scored less than 4 minutes into the game, Sarah Nurse added a goal midway through the first period and Canada cruised to a 4-1 win over the United States to take a 2-1 lead in the five-game Rivalry Series. Emerance Maschmeyer had 36 saves for Canada. Kristin O’Neill scored a goal in the second period and Emily Clark capped the scoring with 3:55 to play. Laila Edwards scored for the U.S. to trim the deficit to 3-1 with about 6 minutes remaining. The teams faced off for the third time — in three different cities — in five days.

