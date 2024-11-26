Larkin, Raymond help Red Wings rally from behind in 3rd to top Islanders 4-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the New York Islanders 4-2 on Monday night.

Dylan Larkin and Moritz Seider also scored for Detroit, while Alex Lyon finished with 28 saves. Simon Edvinsson added an empty-netter in the final minute.

Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri scored for New York, which led 2-1 after two periods. Semyon Varlamov made 17 saves as the Islanders lost for the fourth time in their last five games (1-3-1).

Larkin corralled a puck outside the crease and fired a wrist shot past Varlamov while spinning around to even the score at 2-2 midway through the third period.

Raymond put the Red Wings ahead when he deflected Edvinsson’s shot past Varlamov 2:33 after Larkin’s goal.

Palmieri scored his team-leading 10th of the season which gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 7:42 of the second period.

Takeaways

Red Wings: Seider snapped a 16-game goalless drought in the second period. Detroit signed the defenseman to a seven-year, $59.85 million contract in September, which has an average annual value of $8.55 million.

Islanders: New York failed to protect a third-period lead for the fourth time in five games.

Key moment

Red Wings forward Christian Fischer blocked Noah Dobson’s slap shot while the Islanders had an extra attacker on the ice in the final minute as Detroit protected its 3-2 lead. The Islanders pulled their goalie for the extra attacker for the final three minutes but failed to score.

Key stat

The Islanders entered the game with a penalty kill operating below 50% on home ice, but did not surrender a power-play goal in three opportunities Monday. Detroit came into the game with a top-10 power-play unit.

Up Next

The Red Wings host the Calgary Flames and the Islanders play host to the Boston Bruins, both on Wednesday night.

