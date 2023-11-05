Larkin, Perron, Copp score in 3rd period as Red Wings win 5-4 to hand Bruins 1st regulation loss

DETROIT (AP) — David Perron had the go-ahead goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings scored three times in the third period to beat Boston 5-4, handing the Bruins their first regulation loss this season. Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond each had a goal and an assist, and Andrew Copp and Jake Walman also scored for Detroit, which had lost four of five (1-3-1). Ville Husso had 26 saves. James van Riemsdyk, Matthew Poitras, Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak had the goals for the Bruins, who were 9-0-1. Linus Ullmark stopped 35 shots.

