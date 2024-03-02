Lara Gut-Behrami wins a super-G to pad lead over Mikaela Shiffrin in overall World Cup standings

KVITFJELL, Norway (AP) — Swiss ski star Lara Gut-Behrami is gliding toward the overall World Cup title in the extended absence of defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin since a crash in January. Gut-Behrami won a super-G race Saturday in Kvitfjell, Norway. She earned 100 race points and padded her lead to 305 over Shiffrin. The American star should return next weekend with six races left. Gut-Behrami lost time in the foggy upper section then sped down the tricky second half. She punched both fists down by her sides in satisfaction at the finish. Runner-up Cornelia Huetter finished 0.12 seconds back and Mirjam Puchner was third.

