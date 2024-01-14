Lara Gut-Behrami wins a super-G for 20th career World Cup win in favored event for Olympic champion

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Lara Gut-Behrami is the standout super-G skier of her generation and has raced to a 20th career World Cup win in her favored event. World Cup overall standings leader Mikaela Shiffrin skipped the race. Only American great Lindsey Vonn’s 28 wins in super-G ranks above the 2022 Olympic champion Gut-Behrami. Gut-Behrami finished 0.25 seconds ahead of Cornelia Huetter, the Austrian who won the super-G Friday. Mirjam Puchner was third Sunday trailing Gut-Behrami by 0.26. Shiffrin will return Tuesday in a floodlit slalom at nearby Flachau.

