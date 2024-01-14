Lara Gut-Behrami wins a super-G for 20th career World Cup win in favored event for Olympic champion

By The Associated Press
Switzerland's Joana Haehlen speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup super G race, in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marco Trovati]

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Lara Gut-Behrami is the standout super-G skier of her generation and has raced to a 20th career World Cup win in her favored event. World Cup overall standings leader Mikaela Shiffrin skipped the race. Only American great Lindsey Vonn’s 28 wins in super-G ranks above the 2022 Olympic champion Gut-Behrami. Gut-Behrami finished 0.25 seconds ahead of Cornelia Huetter, the Austrian who won the super-G Friday. Mirjam Puchner was third Sunday trailing Gut-Behrami by 0.26. Shiffrin will return Tuesday in a floodlit slalom at nearby Flachau.

