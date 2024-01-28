Lara Gut-Behrami claims her 6th win in Cortina but won’t say if she’ll compete at the 2026 Olympics

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Olympic champion Lara Gut-Behrami is halfway to Lindsey Vonn’s Cortina record after claiming a World Cup super-G for her sixth career victory on the Olympia delle Tofane course. Too bad Gut-Behrami can’t say for sure yet whether she’ll still be competing in two years at the Milan-Cortina Olympics. Gut-Behrami edged Stephanie Venier by 0.21 seconds and Romane Miradoli by 0.41. Canadian racer Valerie Grenier was the victim of a severe crash. Gut-Behrami moved within 195 points of injured Mikaela Shiffrin in the overall standings.

