Laporte’s late goal gives Al-Nassr 1-0 win in Asian Champions League

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A late Aymeric Laporte header gave Al-Nassr a 1-0 win over Iranian club Esteghlal in the group stage of the Asian Champions League Elite. The game was moved from Tehran to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates due to the security situation in Iran. Elsewhere in the western group, Dubai club Al-Wasl won 2-1 at Al-Gharafa of Qatar. In the eastern zone, Gwangju FC of South Korea is still the only team with a perfect record after a 2-1 win over Malaysia’s Johor Darul Tazim.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.