Laporte leaves Man City to join Ronaldo and Mane in Saudi as Chelsea signs Brazilian striker

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Spain center back Aymeric Laporte is heading to Saudi Arabia to play with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane after losing his place in Manchester City’s expensively assembled defense. City says Laporte is joining Al Nassr. The transfer fee is reportedly $30 million. He has dropped down the list of center backs at City. New signing Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake are ahead of him as left-sided defenders in City’s new three-at-the-back formation. Chelsea has taken its spending in this transfer window to around $400 million by signing 18-year-old Brazilian striker Deivid Washington from Santos for a fee reportedly in the region of $22 million.

