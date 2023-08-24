Laporte leaves Man City to join Ronaldo and Mane at Saudi club Al Nassr

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Spain center back Aymeric Laporte is heading to Saudi Arabia to play with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane after losing his place in Manchester City’s expensively assembled defense. City says Laporte is joining Al Nassr. The transfer fee is reportedly 23.5 million pounds. He has dropped down the list of center backs at City. New signing Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake are ahead of him as left-sided defenders in City’s new three-at-the-back formation. Al Nassr has also Alex Telles and Marcelo Brozovic as overseas players in its squad. Al Nassr is one of four storied Saudi clubs effectively nationalized by the sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund.

