Laporte blasts criticism of his Spain call-up and says he’s in good shape after year in Saudi Arabia

DONAUESCHINGEN, Germany (AP) — Spain defender Aymeric Laporte has hit out at those criticizing his selection for the European Championship because he plays his club soccer in Saudi Arabia. Laporte left English champion Manchester City in the offseason of 2023 to join Al-Nassr. That is where Cristiano Ronaldo also plays. Some critics said playing in the Saudi league didn’t leave Laporte at the right level to play for Spain at Euro 2024. Laporte had a strong first appearance at the tournament in the 1-0 win over Italy on Thursday. Laporte says “a lot has been said” of his physical shape. He says “there was not enough information to generate so many opinions about my shape.”

