Laporte and Van Aert secure 1-2 at Gent-Wevelgem

Christophe Laporte has won the first one-day classic race of his career. The Frenchman and teammate Wout van Aert secured a 1-2 finish at Gent-Wevelgem for the Jumbo-Visma team on Sunday. In pouring rain the duo resisted the peloton’s chase in the 260.9-kilometer (162-mile) race through Belgium after a 50-kilometer breakaway they launched on a steep ascent. Van Aert and Laporte celebrated together on their way to the finish line with the 2021 winner happy to let Laporte take the win. Marlen Reusser of Switzerland won the women’s race ahead of Megan Jastrab of the United States and Dutch rider Maike van der Duin.

