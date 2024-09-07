LaNorris Sellers throws for 2 touchdowns, South Carolina shuts down Kentucky 31-6 in SEC opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LaNorris Sellers threw two touchdown passes, Nick Emmanwori returned one of South Carolina’s two interceptions for another score and the Gamecocks held Kentucky to just 183 yards for a 31-6 victory to open Southeastern Conference play. Raheim Sanders rushed for a 21-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to help break the game open for South Carolina in the SEC’s lone head-to-head matchup. Emmanwori’s 24-yard pick-6 to start the fourth quarter effectively sealed the Gamecocks’ third consecutive win over the Wildcats and Jalon Kilgore followed with another pick. Alex Raynor kicked field goals of 32 and 39 yards for Kentucky.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.