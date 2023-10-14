Lankford has 320 yards offense in Alabama A&M win; Grambling names field for QBs Williams and Harris

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Xavier Lankford accounted for 320 yards offense and scored three touchdowns in Alabama A&M’s 45-24 victory over Grambling State. Grambling State used the occasion of its homecoming game to name the field at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium in honor of former Tigers and NFL quarterbacks Doug Williams and James Harris. Lankford threw for 127 yards, including a touchdown, and ran for 193 yards on 16 carries plus two more touchdowns as the Bulldogs won at Grambling for the first time since 2011.

