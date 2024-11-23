Lanier’s huge first half propels No. 11 Tennessee to 77-62 win over No. 13 Baylor in the Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Chaz Lanier made seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points — all in the first half — as No. 11 Tennessee cruised past No. 13 Baylor 77-62 on Friday night to win the Baha Mar Championship title. Lanier took the drama out of the game early, making five 3-pointers in the first four minutes to carry the Volunteers (6-0) to a 16-2 lead. His final 3 just before the halftime buzzer gave Tennessee a 47-20 advantage. Jordan Gainey added 16 points to Tennessee. Norchad Omier finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds and VJ Edgecombe scored 20 points for the Bears.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.