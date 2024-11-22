Lanier’s 26 points lead No. 11 Tennessee past Virginia 64-42 at the Baha Mar Championship

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Chaz Lanier scored 26 points and Igor Milicic Jr. had 14 points and eight rebounds against his former team as No. 11 Tennessee pulled away from Virginia in the second half for a 64-42 win at the Baha Mar Championship. The Volunteers found themselves locked in a tight contest going to the locker room, their lead trimmed to 22-21 when Virginia’s Andrew Rohde hit a long, straightaway three in the final seconds of the half. Dai Dai Ames led the Cavaliers with 12 points. Tennessee held leading scorer Isaac McKneely to four points on 1-for-6 shooting.

