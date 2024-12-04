Lanier scores 26 to lead No. 3 Tennessee over Syracuse 96-70 in SEC/ACC Challenge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chaz Lanier scored 26 points to lead No. 3 Tennessee to a 96-70 victory over Syracuse in the SEC/ACC Challenge. The unbeaten Volunteers got a double-double from Igor Milicic with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Zakai Zeigler had 14 points and eight assists. Jordan Gainey scored all 12 of his points in the second half, and Cade Phillips also had 12. Elijah Moore paced the Orange with 24 points off the bench. Chris Bell added 12 and Donnie Freeman had 10.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.