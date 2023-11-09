Langston Love scores 20 for No. 20 Baylor in 96-70 win over NAIA’s John Brown University

WACO, Texas (AP) — Langston Love matched his career high with 20 points, RayJ Dennis scored 16 points with eight assists and six steals and 20th-ranked Baylor won its home opener 96-70 over NAIA team John Brown. Jayden Nunn added 15 points for the 2-0 Bears. They played the midday game before mostly elementary school students only about 37 hours after finishing their season-opening win over Auburn in South Dakota. Drew Miller had 19 points with five 3-pointers to lead John Brown. Malachi Reeves added 17 points while making all seven of his field goal attempts.

