Langston Love has career-high 23 points for No. 9 Baylor in 108-70 win over Nicholls

By The Associated Press
Baylor guard RayJ Dennis shoots against Nicholls State forward Jamal West Jr. as Michael Gray Jr. (9) and Baylor center Yves Missi look on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]

WACO, Texas (AP) — Langston Love made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points, and No. 9 Baylor never trailed in a 108-70 victory over Nicholls. RayJ Dennis had 14 points and 10 assists for his first double-double with the Bears. Jayden Nunn chipped in 13 points and Caleb Lohner 12. Baylor shot 57% from the field and 61% from 3-point range as it improved to 7-0. Robert Brown III scored 17 points for Nicholls, which fell to 2-5.

