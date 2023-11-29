Langston Love has career-high 23 points for No. 9 Baylor in 108-70 win over Nicholls

WACO, Texas (AP) — Langston Love made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points, and No. 9 Baylor never trailed in a 108-70 victory over Nicholls. RayJ Dennis had 14 points and 10 assists for his first double-double with the Bears. Jayden Nunn chipped in 13 points and Caleb Lohner 12. Baylor shot 57% from the field and 61% from 3-point range as it improved to 7-0. Robert Brown III scored 17 points for Nicholls, which fell to 2-5.

