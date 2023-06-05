Langford, Shelnut each have 2 RBIs, Florida beats Texas Tech, avoids elimination from regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Cade Fisher pitched 7 innings with six strikeouts, Wyatt Langford and Tyler Shelnut each had two RBIs and Florida beat Texas Tech 7-1 to avoid elimination at the Gainesville Regional. Florida, which lost 5-4 to the Red Raiders in the winner’s bracket on Saturday night, forced a decisive rematch with Texas Tech for the regional title and a trip to the super regionals. Jac Caglianone hit an RBI single and scored on an infield single by Josh Rivera, and after BT Riopelle and Luke Heyman each drew a walk, Shelnut hit a two-run single to make it 4-0. Will Burns led off the bottom of the eighth with a double, Nolen Hester followed with a bunt single and Burns scored on a sacrifice fly by Kevin Bazzellto get Texas Tech on the board.

