Langer still going strong on PGA Tour Champions at 65

PHOENIX (AP) — Bernhard Langer feels the reminders from 50 years of professional golf every day. Some days it could be a sore wrist. Others a twinge in the elbow or a shoulder ache. None of it has slowed him down. The 65-year-old arrives at Phoenix Country Club this weekend with a chance to tie Hale Irwin’s all-time PGA Tour Champions wins mark of 45. Langer won his 44th PGA Tour Champions event last week in Florida after beating his age by two shots in the second round. This week’s Charles Schwab Cup Championship will be the final event of the PGA Tour Champions season. Only Steven Alker and Padraig Harrington have a chance to win the season-long championship.

