Langer leads Chubb in bid to tie Irwin’s Champ wins record

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Bernhard Langer remained in position to tie Hale Irwin’s PGA Tour Champions victory record of 45, shooting a 2-under 70 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Chubb Classic. The 65-year-old Langer, the winner last year, had a 10-under 134 total on Tiburon Golf Club’s Black Course after bettering his age Friday with a 64. Charles Schwab Cup winner Steven Alker was a stroke back with Jerry Kelly, Dicky Pride and Paul Goydos. At 8 under, two shots back, were Fred Couples and Steve Stricker, who is seeking a record fourth consecutive PGA Tour Champions victory.Langer already is the oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history, having won the TimberTech Championship last fall after his 65th birthday.

