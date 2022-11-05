Langer beats age again with 63 for PGA Tour Champions lead

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Bernhard Langer is leading the TimberTech Championship after beating his age by two shots. The 65-year-old German had a 63 for a one-shot lead over Paul Goydos. It’s the sixth time in his PGA Tour Champions career that Langer has shot his age or lower. It’s the fourth time this season. Langer also is in position to win. That’s what matters to the two-time Masters champion. He has 43 wins on the PGA Tour Champions. The record is 45 by Hale Irwin. Goydos shot a 66. Steve Alker is No. 1 in the Schwab Cup. He’s five shot backs.

