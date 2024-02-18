Langborg scores 26 points, Northwestern turns back late Indiana rally for 76-72 victory

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Ryan Langborg scored 26 points, Matt Nicholson and Nick Martinelli had double-doubles and Northwestern held off a furious Indiana rally to defeat the Hoosiers 76-72. Northwestern led by seven entering a wild final minute in which the teams combined for 21 points. Indiana scored 12 of those points, the last three coming on a jumper by Mackenzie Mgbako that made it 75-72 with nine seconds left. With five seconds left, Brooks Barnhizer made one of two free throws for a four-point Northwestern lead and Indiana’s Anthony Leal missed a 3-pointer as time expired. Nicholson had 14 points and 16 rebounds for the Wildcats and Martinelli had 13 and 13. Kel’el Ware had 22 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks for the Hoosiers. Mgbako scored 20.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.