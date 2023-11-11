Langborg, Barnhizer help lead Northwestern to 71-66 win over A-10 favorite Dayton

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Langborg scored 19 points, Brooks Barnhizer posted his second straight double-double and Northwestern held off Dayton 71-66. Barnhizer had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (2-0). Boo Buie added 15 points. Daron Holmes II scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, Koby Brea had four 3-pointers and 15 points, Javon Bennett added 12 points and Nate Santos 11 for the Flyers. A Bennett basket got the Flyers within 67-65 with 23.1 seconds left. Buie hit a pair of free throws before Bennett missed the second of two free throws and Langborg grabbed the rebound. After a timeout, Langborg was fouled on the inbounds and his two free throws accounted for the final score.

