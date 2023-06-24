Laney, Johannes combine for nine 3-pointers to help Liberty beat Dream 110-80

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Betnijah Laney made four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 19 points, Marine Johannes added five 3-pointers and 18 points, and the New York Liberty beat the Atlanta Dream 110-80. New York (8-3) scored 100-plus points for the third time this season — with two coming against Atlanta. Jonquel Jones scored 12 points in the first six minutes to help New York build a 22-9 lead. The Liberty extended it to 59-40 by halftime after making 10 of 20 3-pointers. Jones tied her season-high with 15 points in the half and Breanna Stewart added 11 points as New York shot 51% from the field. Jones finished with 18 points and nine rebounds for New York. Courtney Vandersloot had 16 points, 11 assists and seven steals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.