Laney-Hamilton was difference maker for the Liberty in win over Lynx that evened WNBA Finals 1-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Betnijah Laney-Hamilton has been working her way back for the last six weeks since she returned from having surgery on her right knee. The Liberty guard looked like her pre-surgery self Sunday, scoring 20 points in New York’s 80-66 win over Minnesota that evened the WNBA Finals series 1-1. Laney-Hamilton, who had knee surgery on July 16 and returned to the lineup on Aug. 26, said she felt good after hitting her first drive of the game. The former Rutgers star said that she had “a little bit of everything” done to try and get her knee right.

