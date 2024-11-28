Lando Norris suggests Max Verstappen should try ‘comedy’ after his reported McLaren claim

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lando Norris has dismissed as “comedy” a reported claim by Max Verstappen that he could have secured the Formula 1 title earlier if he’d had the same McLaren car as Norris, his closest challenger. Verstappen secured his fourth consecutive title last week in Las Vegas. Following the race, Dutch-language media reported Verstappen had claimed he could have won the title sooner if he’d been driving the McLaren instead of his own Red Bull car. Norris says he completely disagrees with the reported claim.

