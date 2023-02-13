Lando Norris says 5 F1 seasons have flown by at McLaren

WOKING, England (AP) — Lando Norris is becoming a Formula One veteran at the age of just 23 as he enters his fifth season with McLaren. He says it doesn’t feel that way. The British driver has always had more experienced teammates like Carlos Sainz Jr. and Daniel Ricciardo. This season he will be joined by the youngest driver on the grid, 21-year-old Australian Oscar Piastri. Norris emphasized the new MCL60 car builds on last year’s car rather than being a radical new design.

