Lando Norris denies Max Verstappen pole position for F1’s Dutch Grand Prix

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Lando Norris has surged into pole position in qualifying for Formula 1’s Dutch Grand Prix as he tries to cut into Max Verstappen’s championship lead. Norris became the first driver to deny Verstappen pole at the Dutch driver’s home race with a final qualifying lap that was far ahead of anyone else’s pace. He beat second-place Verstappen by .356 of a second. Verstappen had taken pole position and won all three of the races held at Zandvoort since the Dutch Grand Prix returned to the F1 schedule in 2021. Oscar Piastri was third-fastest in the second McLaren.

