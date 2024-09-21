Lando Norris beats Max Verstappen for pole position at F1’s Singapore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE (AP) — Lando Norris has edged ahead of his title rival Max Verstappen to start on pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix. The McLaren driver was .203 of a second ahead of Verstappen to start on pole, with Lewis Hamilton third for Mercedes, .316 off Norris’ time. Red Bull’s Verstappen leads Norris in the standings by 59 points. There are seven rounds of the championship remaining, including Sunday’s race. After Hamilton, Mercedes also had George Russell fourth in one of its better qualifying sessions this year.

