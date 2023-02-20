Lance Stroll out of F1 testing after bicycle accident

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Aston Martin says Lance Stroll has been ruled out of pre-season Formula One testing this week after he was injured in a bicycle accident. Aston Martin says the Canadian driver was hurt while training in Spain. The team didn’t give any more details of how the incident happened or the nature Stroll’s injuries but said he expects a “quick recovery” and there will be an update on his fitness before the Bahrain Grand Prix starts the season next week. There was no word on who might take Stroll’s place in testing.

