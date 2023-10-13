Lance Stroll apologizes for conduct at Qatar GP and receives written warning from FIA
LONDON (AP) — Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll has apologized to Formula One’s governing body and received a written warning for his conduct at the Qatar Grand Prix. Stroll shoved a member of his team in frustration after an early exit in qualifying last Friday. Stroll was knocked out in the first qualifying session and then angrily threw his steering wheel on the ground as he got out of his car before pushing his personal trainer out of the way as he exited the team’s garage. The FIA says its compliance officer had received an apology from Stroll “regarding his actions” in Qatar.Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.