Lance McCullers Jr. won’t pitch this season for Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. won’t pitch this season. Astros manager Joe Espada made that announcement on Sunday. McCullers hasn’t pitched since he took the loss in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros won the series in six games. The 30-year-old had right forearm surgery in June 2023. He had been working his way back and threw a bullpen session in June but was shut down shortly after. McCullers is 49-32 with a 3.48 ERA in seven seasons, all with Houston.

