Lance Lynn tossed by umpire Ángel Hernández in spring training return to Cardinals

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Lance Lynn was ejected from his first spring training start in his return to the St. Louis Cardinals after having words with home plate umpire Ángel Hernández. The pitcher was then told to leave the bullpen after throwing a few more pitches following his outing against the Washington Nationals on Friday night. The ejection came with one out in the third inning, which was scheduled to be the last frame for Lynn. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol also was ejected.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.