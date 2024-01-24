Lance Jones, Zach Edey lead No. 2 Purdue over Michigan 99-67

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Lance Jones scored a season-high 24 points and Zach Edey added 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 2 Purdue to a 99-67 rout of Michigan on Tuesday night. Jones, a fifth-year transfer from Southern Illinois, sank 5-of-9 3-point shots for the Boilermakers, who won their fourth straight game. Purdue’s Braden Smith contributed 11 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Jaelin Llewellyn led Michigan with 16 points. Terrance Williams II and George Washington III each scored 10 points. The Wolverines connected on just 34% of its shots.

