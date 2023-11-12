Lan Larison runs for 264 yards, 3 TDs to lead UC Davis over Idaho State 21-14

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Lan Larison ran for a career-high 264 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner with 2:05 remaining, to give UC Davis a 21-14 victory over Idaho State. Larison’s third touchdown run capped a 10-play, 92-yard drive. On the ensuing possession, Jordan Cooke led Idaho State to the UC Davis 29-yard line, but he threw an interception on fouth-and-3 with 26 seconds left. Larison also had a 60-yard run, and it was the second time this season he has gained more that 200 yards rushing. Cooke completed 27 of 46 passes for 297 yards for Idaho State (3-7, 3-4).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.