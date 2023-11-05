Lan Larison runs for 136 yards, 3 TDs to lead UC Davis over Portland State 37-23

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Lan Larison ran for 136 yards and three touchdowns to lead UC Davis to a 37-23 victory over Portland State. Larison scored on a 14-yard touchdown run that stretched the Aggies lead to 31-20 with 7:56 to play, and his 5-yarder capped the scoring with 1:38 remaining. He also scored from four yards out in the first quarter. Miles Hastings completed 14 of 22 passes for 246 yards UC Davis (5-4, 3-3 Big Sky Conference). Dante Chachere was 14-of-23 passing for 219 yards for Portland State (4-5, 3-3).

