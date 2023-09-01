Lan Larison runs for 109 yards and 3 TDs; UC Davis beats Texas A&M-Commerce 48-10 in opener

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Lan Larison ran for 109 yards on 16 carries and had three of UC Davis’ five rushing touchdowns as the Aggies beat Texas A&M-Commerce 48-10 in the season opener for both teams. Matteo Perez added 83 yards rushing, including a 25-yards touchdown that made it 31-0 with about a minute left in the first half, and C.J. Hutton scored on a 3-yard run. Keith Miller III scored Texas A&M Commerce’s only touchdown on a 65-yard catch-and-run with 8:45 to play. Peter Parrish, a transfer from East Mississippi Community College, completed 6 of 12 passes for 54 yards with three interceptions for the Lions and was replaced by Josh Magana in the fourth quarter. Magana went 5 of 7 for 89 yards, including Miller’s TD.

