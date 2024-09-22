Lan Larison accounts for 3 TDs as UC Davis beats Utah Tech 32-14

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Lan Larison had 120 yards rushing and two touchdowns and added five receptions for 43 yards and a score, Hunter Ridley kicked a career-high four field goals and UC Davis beat Utah Tech 32-14. Larison opened the scoring with a 7-yard TD run less than four minutes into the game and Ridley made field goals of 19, 27, 34 and 25 yards to make it 18-0 at halftime. Larison added a 2-yard TD reception early in the third quarter and his 7-yard scoring run with 5:02 left in the third made it 32-7. Reggie Graff’s 12-yard touchdown run midway through the third got Utah Tech (0-4) on the scoreboard and his 48-yard scoring connection with Bryce Parker capped the scoring.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.