Lampard starts second Chelsea tenure losing at Wolves 1-0

By The Associated Press
Chelsea's caretaker manager Frank Lampard looks out from the bench before the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea, at the Molineux Stadium, in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rui Vieira]

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Frank Lampard made a disappointing start to his second spell in charge of Chelsea as they lost at relegation-threatened Wolverhampton 1-0 in the English Premier League. Matheus Nunes’ spectacular angled strike in the 31st minute earned Wolves a win at Molineux that pushed them four points clear of the bottom three. Lampard is a former Chelsea player and manager who was brought in this week on an interim basis while the board seeks a full-time replacement for the fired Graham Potter. Chelsea looked no different under Lampard and lacked a threat up front just as it did in the final days of Potter. It’s now three straight league games without a goal.

