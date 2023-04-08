Lampard starts second Chelsea tenure losing at Wolves 1-0

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Frank Lampard made a disappointing start to his second spell in charge of Chelsea as they lost at relegation-threatened Wolverhampton 1-0 in the English Premier League. Matheus Nunes’ spectacular angled strike in the 31st minute earned Wolves a win at Molineux that pushed them four points clear of the bottom three. Lampard is a former Chelsea player and manager who was brought in this week on an interim basis while the board seeks a full-time replacement for the fired Graham Potter. Chelsea looked no different under Lampard and lacked a threat up front just as it did in the final days of Potter. It’s now three straight league games without a goal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.