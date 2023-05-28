Lampard signs off interim spell in charge of 12th-place Chelsea with 1-1 draw with Newcastle

LONDON (AP) — Frank Lampard signed off as Chelsea manager with a 1-1 draw against Newcastle in the Premier League to leave him without a home win during his underwhelming interim tenure. It took Kieran Trippier’s own-goal at Stamford Bridge to cancel out Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon’s early strike and spare Lampard the ignominy of a ninth defeat in his 11 games in charge. Newcastle had already sealed its objective and qualified for the Champions League. The draw dropped the visitors to fourth place below Manchester United. Somewhat embarrassingly Chelsea finished in 12th place.

