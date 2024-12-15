Lamont Butler scores career-high 33 points to help No. 5 Kentucky beat rival Louisville 93-85

By GARY B. GRAVES The Associated Press
Louisville's Chucky Hepburn, center, passes the ball away from the defense of Kentucky's Lamont Butler (1) and Otega Oweh (00) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/James Crisp)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/James Crisp]

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Lamont Butler returned from a two-game absence to shoot perfect from the field for a career-high 33 points, including six 3-pointers, and No. 5 Kentucky held off rival Louisville 93-85 for Bluegrass supremacy. Kentucky shot 58%, including 70% before halftime, but needed every basket to stay clear of the Cardinals. Butler, who made all 10 of his shot attempts, provided a boost with three consecutive 3-pointers coming out of the break and 14 of Kentucky’s first 16 points overall, including a layup for a 59-49 cushion. Kentucky won for the 10th time in 12 meetings.

