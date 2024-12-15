Lamont Butler scores career-high 33 points to help No. 5 Kentucky beat rival Louisville 93-85

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Lamont Butler returned from a two-game absence to shoot perfect from the field for a career-high 33 points, including six 3-pointers, and No. 5 Kentucky held off rival Louisville 93-85 for Bluegrass supremacy. Kentucky shot 58%, including 70% before halftime, but needed every basket to stay clear of the Cardinals. Butler, who made all 10 of his shot attempts, provided a boost with three consecutive 3-pointers coming out of the break and 14 of Kentucky’s first 16 points overall, including a layup for a 59-49 cushion. Kentucky won for the 10th time in 12 meetings.

