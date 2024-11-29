Lamine Yamal ready to return for Barcelona after ankle injury

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says Lamine Yamal is ready to return after recovering from an injury to his right ankle. Flick says his young star will play when Barcelona hosts Las Palmas on Saturday either as a starter or a substitute. Yamal picked up his injury in a win at Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League three weeks ago. Barcelona struggled without Yamal. It lost 1-0 at Real Sociedad and drew 2-2 at Celta Vigo in the Spanish league. Yamal leads the Spanish league with seven assists for Barcelona. He has also scored five times in the domestic competition.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.