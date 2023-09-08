Lamine Yamal becomes youngest player to score in a European qualifier as Spain routs Georgia 7-1

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to score in European Championship qualifying as Spain beat Georgia 7-1. At age 16 years and 57 days he beat the benchmark set by Gareth Bale. Bale was 17 years and 83 days when he scored for Wales against Slovakia in 2006. Yamal’s strike in the 74th minute also saw him make history as Spain’s youngest goal scorer. Gavi had previously set the record, aged 17 years and 10 months. Yamal had come on as a first-half substitute to become the youngest player to appear for Spain. That record had also previously held by Gavi in 2021 when he was 17 years and 62 days.His record-breaking night overshadowed Alvaro Morata’s hat trick in the rout against Georgia.

